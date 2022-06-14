Penguins name Pryor assistant GM, Saucier operations analyst

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have promoted Chris Pryor to assistant general manager. The move is one of several made by general manager Ron Hextall as he restructures the team’s front office. Longtime video coordinator Andy Saucier is now the team’s hockey operations analyst, which is a new position created exclusively for Saucier. In addition, Erik Heasley has been named the general manager of the franchise’s American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.