No angst about college athletes cashing in at 1st NIL summit
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Hundreds of college athletes from schools all over the country are in Atlanta this week. They are attending the inaugural NIL Summit. They are learning from companies about how to build their brands. The summit is the first ince the NCAA cleared the way for college athletes to earn endorsement money last July. The NCAA as not at the summit and neither were athletic directors from the nation’s biggest schools.