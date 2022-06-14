Moto race organizers investigate after 5 competitors killed

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man (AP) — An investigation has been launched by organizers of a motorcycle race on the Isle of Man in the Irish Sea after five competitors died in the 2022 event. ACU Events Ltd. runs the Isle of Man TT Races and says it will “systematically analyze every aspect” of the incidents that led to the deaths “using established root cause methodology.” The races are held on public roads around the island. Five deaths is the most at the event since 1989 according to the BBC. Six competitors died in 1970.