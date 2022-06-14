Morris stoppage-time goal gives US 1-1 draw at El Salvador

By The Associated Press

Jordan Morris scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, offsetting Alexander Larín’s 35th-minute goal past poorly positioned Ethan Horvath and giving the United States a 1-1 draw at El Salvador in a soggy World Cup warmup. El Salvador was close to ending a 30-year, 19-game winless streak against the U.S. when Morris entered in the 80th minute of the CONCACAF Nations Cup match. Among the players on the bubble for Cup roster spot, Morris leapt over Larin to head Luca de la Torre’s cross past goalkeeper Mario González seconds into six minutes of stoppage time.