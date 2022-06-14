Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:32 PM

McIlroy questions competitive desire of players in LIV Golf

KION 2020

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Rory McIlroy says he was wrong about his prediction in February that the Saudi-backed rival golf league was “dead in the water.” He says that’s because he took at face value players like Dustin Johnson who said they were staying on the PGA Tour. McIlroy also described the LIV Golf league as a “pre-Champions Tour” circuit because of the ages of those interested. He says their best days are probably behind them. But he remains curious why younger players like Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed would go over. McIlroy says speaking for himself, at 33 he feels his best days are ahead.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content