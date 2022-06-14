Injured Scherzer, deGrom moving closer to return with Mets

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are moving closer to a return for the Mets. Scherzer, who injured his left oblique on May 18, threw in the outfield at Citi Field prior to a series opener against Milwaukee. The 37-year-old right-hander, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, is expected to throw a simulated game Thursday. DeGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, missed the second half of last season with a right elbow injury and hasn’t pitched this year due to a stress reaction in his right scapula. The 33-year-old right-hander threw 30 pitches in his fourth bullpen session.