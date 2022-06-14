Horvath in goal for US, Wright gets start at El Salvador

By The Associated Press

Ethan Horvath was in goal for the first time in a year and Haji Wright got his first start when the United States played at El Salvador in the third-to-last World Cup prep match for the Americans. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made seven changes from last weekend’s 5-0 rout of Grenada, inserting Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah and Brendon Aaronson in midfield, Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah on wings and Wright at forward. The entire back line was held over for the CONCACAF Nations League match: right back Reggie Cannon, central defenders Cameron-Carter-Vickers and Aaron Long, and left back Antonee Robinson.