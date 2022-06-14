Home of 1913 US Open champ Ouimet restored for golf history

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A neighbor of The Country Club has bought the house 1913 U.S. Open champion Francis Ouimet grew up in and restored it to the style of his era. Tom Hynes said he wants to keep the historic house in golf. The house is across Clyde Street from the course where the tournament will be held for the fourth time in history. Ouimet was a local caddie who beat British pros Ted Ray and Harry Vardon in the 1913 U.S. Open in one of the biggest upsets in the sports history. The victory is credited with spawning a boom in American golf.