Healthy again, Bengals’ Burrow embraces ‘normal’ offseason

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is not taking his relatively normal offseason for granted. The pandemic delayed preparation for his rookie year. Then he suffered a knee injury that had him continuing to rehab into last season, when he led Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl berth in 33 years. The 25-year-old Burrow is healthy for offseason team workouts for the first time, shedding the brace he wore on his repaired left knee all of last season.