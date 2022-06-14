Hawks’ G Bogdanovic undergoes offseason knee surgery

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is recovering from surgery on his right patella tendon. The Hawks say Bogdanovic is expected to make a full recovery before the start of next season. Bogdanovic missed 19 games this past season and also sat out Atlanta’s final playoff game against the Miami Heat with knee soreness. Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points a game while shooting 37% from 3-point range in his second season with the Hawks.