Goldschmidt’s 3 RBI leads Cards, Pirates’ 8th loss in row

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over Pittsburgh 3-1 in a doubleheader opener that extended the Pirates’ losing streak to eight. Goldschmidt hit his 14th home run, a go-ahead, two-run drive in the third and boosted the lead to 3-0 with an RBI grounder in the fourth. Goldschmidt is hitting .383 with 11 homers and 34 RBIs since May 12, raising his average to an NL-leading .338 with 51 RBIs. Yadier Molina had 11 putouts and with 14,870 passed Iván Rodríguez (14,865) for most among catchers in major league history.