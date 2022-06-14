Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:40 PM

Goldschmidt’s 3 RBI leads Cards, Pirates’ 8th loss in row

KION 2020

By JOE HARRIS
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over Pittsburgh 3-1 in a doubleheader opener that extended the Pirates’ losing streak to eight. Goldschmidt hit his 14th home run, a go-ahead, two-run drive in the third and boosted the lead to 3-0 with an RBI grounder in the fourth. Goldschmidt is hitting .383 with 11 homers and 34 RBIs since May 12, raising his average to an NL-leading .338 with 51 RBIs. Yadier Molina had 11 putouts and with 14,870 passed Iván Rodríguez (14,865) for most among catchers in major league history.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content