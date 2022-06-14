Former Cowboys coach Garrett will be studio analyst for NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will be an analyst on NBC’s “Football Night in America” pregame show this upcoming season. The network made the announcement on Tuesday. Garrett is replacing Drew Brees, who decided not to return for a second year. Garrett will work with Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy and Chris Simms in NBC’s studio while Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison will report from the game site. Garrett has been an analyst during NBC’s coverage of the USFL.