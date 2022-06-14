Ex-NFL WR Golden Tate signs with summer baseball team

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver is giving baseball another shot. Tate has signed to play for the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League, a summer league for college players. Tate played in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He last played in the NFL in 2020. The 33-year-old played two seasons of college baseball at Notre Dame as an outfielder. He was also twice drafted in the Major League Baseball amateur draft in 2007 and 2010. Tate was expected to make his debut for the Lefties on Tuesday night.