ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions are giving Devin Funchess a chance to make a comeback in the NFL. Detroit signed him as a tight end on Tuesday to add depth to a position group led by T.J. Hockenson. Funchess has not played in the league since 2019. Carolina drafted him out of Michigan in the second round of the 2015 draft and he had 21 touchdown receptions over four seasons with the Panthers.