Deshaun Watson again denies sexual misconduct claims

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson says he’s determined to keep fighting to clear his name and insists he never committed sexual misconduct. He stood by previous comments proclaiming his innocence. Watson is facing civil lawsuits from 24 massage therapists in Texas accusing him of sexual assault and harassment. But Watson says he never assaulted, harassed or disrespected anyone. Watson was speaking for the first time since March 25, a week after the Browns signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract despite his complex legal situation. Since then, his legal entanglements have grown with two more women filing lawsuits.