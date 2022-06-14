Darwin Núñez completes move to Liverpool from Benfica

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has taken another of Portuguese soccer’s best players to strengthen its forward line. Uruguay striker Darwin Núñez has completed his move to Anfield from Benfica for an initial fee of 75 million euros ($78 million). Núñez’s arrival comes six months after Colombia winger Luis Diaz joined from Porto, Benfica’s big rival. Diaz had an instant impact at Liverpool in the second half of last season. Núñez is expected to become Liverpool’s starting striker as a replacement for Sadio Mané, who has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich. It is an immediate response by Liverpool to Erling Haaland joining Premier League title rival Manchester City on Monday.