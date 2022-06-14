Bills, Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula treated for health issues

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is receiving medical care for what her family described as being “some unexpected health issues.” The family’s statement says they are grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. The statement didn’t detail what type of medical issues and asked media to respect the family’s need for privacy. Pegula celebrated her 53rd birthday last week, and is the wife of Terry Pegula, who turned his natural gas fortune into a Buffalo sports empire.