Bears’ progress at minicamp comes without DE Robert Quinn

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver Darnell Mooney continued building a passing connection as the team’s mandatory minicamp opened Tuesday, but the defense is trying to get by without no-show pass rusher Robert Quinn. Although coach Matt Eberflus had expressed the belief Quinn would attend the workouts, he was absent after also missing all of the Bears’ offseason voluntary work. Quinn is under contract through 2024.