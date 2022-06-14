Astros reliever Neris serving reduced 3-game suspension

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Hector Neris is serving a reduced suspension after his ejection last week from a game in which he plunked one Seattle batter and nearly hit another in the head. Neris was initially suspended four games by Major League Baseball for his actions June 6 game against the Mariners. The reliever appealed, and a settlement between MLB reduced the discipline to three games without the case going to a hearing. The pitcher has an American League-high 29 appearances. He will be reinstated before Saturday’s home game against the Chicago White Sox.