Spain celebrates rise of ‘volcano’ Gavi ahead of World Cup

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Spain will enter the summer break at the top of its Nations League group and knowing that teenager Gavi Páez has what it takes to make it to the World Cup. The 17-year-old Gavi made the most of his chance with the national team this month and helped quiet some of the criticism that surrounded his surprise call-up last September. Many had criticized Spain coach Luis Enrique for picking a teenager who had barely played for Barcelona’s main team at the time. It wasn’t hard for Luis Enrique to defend his choice after Gavi’s four appearances this month.