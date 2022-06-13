Rangers hope to build on deep playoff run for future success

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

Two days after losing in the Eastern Conference Final, the New York Rangers still haven’t gotten over their loss. After a season in which they had a marked turnaround in the first year under coach Gerard Gallant, the Rangers had an even more remarkable playoff run. They won five elimination games in the first two rounds, then took the first two games against Tampa Bay and led 2-0 midway through Game 3. That’s when their offense stalled. After outscoring the Lightning 11-4 up to that point, the Rangers were outscored 12-3 the rest of the series while losing four straight. As the young players continue to develop, they hope to use this experience for future success.