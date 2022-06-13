Pliskova, Andreescu, Kasatkina make winning starts in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Karolina Pliskova has started her grass-court season beating Kaia Kanepi 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of the Berlin Open. The fourth-seeded Pliskova rallied as Kanepi faded after their hard-fought first set. Pliskova next faces Bianca Andreescu in the second round. The Canadian player defeated Katerina Siniakova in three sets. The sixth-seeded Daria Kasatkina defeated Ukrainian player Anhelina Kalinina 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 in 2 hours, 17 minutes. The Russian player next plays compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova or Belgium’s Maryna Zanevska.