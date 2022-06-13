Orioles promote Stower; Akin, Santander on restricted list

TORONTO (AP) — Baltimore Orioles outfield prospect Kyle Stowers made his major league debut against the Blue Jays after being added to the roster as a substitute player for a four-game series in Toronto. Stowers and right-hander Rico Garcia were put on the roster in place of outfielder Anthony Santander and left-hander Keegan Akin. Santander and Akin were placed on the restricted list before Baltimore’s first of three trips to Toronto this season. That means they are not vaccinated against COVID-19 as mandated by the Canadian government.