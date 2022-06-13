None of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic in ATP top 2; 1st since ’03

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

None of the so-called Big Three of men’s tennis is in the No. 1 or No. 2 spots in the ATP rankings. It’s the first time in nearly 20 years that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were all no better than No. 3. Daniil Medvedev rose one place to return to No. 1 on Monday. He briefly spent time there earlier this season. Alexander Zverev moved up to a career-best No. 2. Djokovic slid from No. 1 to No. 3. His points for winning the French Open in 2021 dropped off his record on Monday. He lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Nadal this year.