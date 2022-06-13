Jepchirchir to defend NYC Marathon title, eyes course record

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir plans to defend her title at the New York City Marathon, telling The Associated Press she hopes to break the course record this November after finishing 8 seconds off the mark last year. Jepchirchir won the Olympic and NYC marathons four months apart in 2021, then won this spring’s Boston Marathon. She is the first athlete — male or female — to win all three events. The Kenyan running star took the 50th NYC Marathon last November in a time of 2 hours, 22 minutes, 39 seconds, the third-fastest in event history. Her sights are fixed on Margaret Okayo’s women’s record of 2:22:31 set in 2003.