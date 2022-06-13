Emotional Marcelo bids farewell after 16 years with Madrid

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid needed a big room for Marcelo’s farewell ceremony as it had to fit all 25 trophies he won with the club. That is the most ever by a Madrid player. Marcelo officially bid farewell to Madrid after 16 mostly successful seasons with the Spanish club. He broke down in tears as he praised former teammate Raúl González for setting an example for him. The 34-year-old Marcelo ended his era with Madrid by lifting his fifth Champions League title with the club last month.