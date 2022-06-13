Dimitrov, Cilic through as seeds tumble at Queen’s Club

LONDON (AP) — Former champions Grigor Dimitrov and Marin Cilic have advanced to the last 16 at the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament as three seeded players were eliminated from the Wimbledon warmup. Dimitrov, the 2014 champion, took out third-seeded Cameron Norrie of Britain with a 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-4 win. Norrie was a finalist at Queen’s last year. Another Briton, a wild card in Liam Broady, was beaten by Cilic, who won the tournament in 2012 and ’18 and also reached two more finals. Cilic won 6-1, 4-6, 7-5. The biggest shock saw fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States lose in straight sets to Jack Draper, a 20-year-old British wild card ranked at No. 99.