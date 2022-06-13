Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:05 PM

Defending champ France loses to Croatia in Nations League

KION 2020

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion France lost its Nations League title and faces the dim prospect of relegation after losing at home to Croatia 1-0. Group leader Denmark beat Austria 2-0 to boost its Final Four bid. Denmark has nine points and is two points ahead of second-place Croatia with the group winner going through. Austria is in third place with four and rock-bottom France has two points. The team in last place gets relegated. Croatia scored with a fifth-minute penalty from standout midfielder Luka Modric. Wide forwards Jonas Older Wind and Andreas Skov Olsen got Denmark’s goals. Croatia hosts Denmark on Sept. 22.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content