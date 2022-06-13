Defending champ France loses to Croatia in Nations League

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion France lost its Nations League title and faces the dim prospect of relegation after losing at home to Croatia 1-0. Group leader Denmark beat Austria 2-0 to boost its Final Four bid. Denmark has nine points and is two points ahead of second-place Croatia with the group winner going through. Austria is in third place with four and rock-bottom France has two points. The team in last place gets relegated. Croatia scored with a fifth-minute penalty from standout midfielder Luka Modric. Wide forwards Jonas Older Wind and Andreas Skov Olsen got Denmark’s goals. Croatia hosts Denmark on Sept. 22.