Buxton homers vs Seattle again, Twins top Mariners 3-2

By LUKE OLSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Byron Buxton belted his 18th home run, Chris Archer delivered another steady pitching performance and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-2. Buxton, fresh off an American League player of the week award, hit a two-run shot off Chris Flexen in the first inning. It was his fourth home run in five games against Seattle this season. In his last eight games versus the Mariners, Buxton is 15 for 32 with six homers. Buxton added a soft single in the seventh and scored on Max Kepler’s single to make it 3-1. Taylor Trammell homered for the Mariners, and Ty France knocked in a run with an infield single.