Basilashvili stuns Rublev in 1st round in Halle

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Last year’s beaten finalist Andrey Rublev has lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the first round of the Halle Open. Rublev has already won titles in Marseille, Dubai, and Belgrade this season and was bidding to go one better in Halle after losing last year’s decider to Ugo Humbert. But Basilashvili stunned the third-seeded Russian and avenged his defeat to Rublev last year. Basilashvili next faces Germany’s Oscar Otte or Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round. Defending champion Humbert has come through against Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-5.