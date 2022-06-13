Back home: Erling Haaland completes move to Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland has come home. The Norway striker has finalized his move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for 60 million euros ($63 million) to seal his return to England, the country of his birth. His father, Alf-Inge, played for City in the Premier League from 2000-03 and Erling supported the club as a kid. He has posted on social media pictures of himself wearing a City jersey as a young boy. Haaland says “this is a proud day for me and my family. I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons.”