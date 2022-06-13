Australia qualifies for World Cup after edging Peru

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Australia has qualified for a fifth straight World Cup after a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Peru in their intercontinental playoff in Qatar. The teams failed to score in regulation and extra time at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was sent on as a substitute in the dying seconds of extra time and proved to be the star for Australia by saving the last penalty from Alex Valera. The dramatic end followed two hours of little action.