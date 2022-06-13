2016 Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig retires from tennis

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

Rio de Janeiro Olympics gold medalist Monica Puig has announced her retirement from professional tennis. The 28-year-old Puig became the first athlete to win gold for Puerto Rico in any sport at an Olympics with her women’s singles triumph in 2016. Puig wrote about her plans to stop playing in a social media post Monday. She said her body had enough after a series of injuries and surgeries. Puig said she will work for ESPN and will explore consulting roles for up-and-coming tennis players. She leaves the tennis tour with a career-best ranking of No. 27 and more than $3.5 million in prize money.