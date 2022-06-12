Verlander wins 8th, Peña, Altuve homer, Astros beat Marlins

By JOSHUA KOCH

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander earned his major league-leading eighth win, Jeremy Peña and Jose Altuve homered and the Houston Astros snapped their three-game losing streak with a 9-4 victory over the Miami Marlins. Verlander (8-2) set down the first 10 batters he faced before giving up a flare single into shallow right field in the fourth inning. Verlander gave up four unearned runs and three hits, walked one and struck out five in seven innings, lowering his ERA to 1.94. This was Verlander’s first career win against Miami and third straight start to go seven innings.