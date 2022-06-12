Texas beats ECU 11-1, clinches program’s 38th trip to CWS

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ivan Melendez hit a three-run home run, Skyler Messinger went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Texas beat ECU 11-1 to win the best-of-three Greenville Super Regional and advance to the College World Series. Texas (47-20) clinched the program’s 38th trip to Omaha, Nebraska, seeking its seventh national title and its first since 2005. Tristan Stevens (7-6) scattered five hits and three walks over six one-run innings with five strikeouts. Travis Sthele and Jared Southard combined to allow just two baserunners — a pair of walks by Sthele — and struck out two over three innings of no-hit relief. First pitch was delayed by nearly an hour due to lightning in the area and a second weather delay in the middle of the first stalled the game for almost 5 hours.