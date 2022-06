ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Breanna Stewart finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals to help the Seattle Storm fend off the Dallas Wings 84-79. Jewell Loyd hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 for the Storm (8-5), who beat Dallas (6-7) in Arlington on Friday 89-88. Ezi Magbegor blocked five shots to go with 13 points. Allisha Gray hit four 3-pointers, scoring 20 to lead the Wings.