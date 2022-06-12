Rangers end 12-inning win over White Sox on 7-5 double play

By SARAH TROTTO

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonah Heim hit a two-run single in the 12th inning and the Texas Rangers turned a double play on a ball hit to the warning track to end an 8-6 win over the Chicago White Sox. Embattled manager Tony La Russa and the White Sox have lost four of five. This one began with right-hander Michael Kopech leaving with right knee discomfort after 13 pitches and ended with an unusual double play in the 12th. José Abreu struck out looking against Kolby Allard leading off, then Jake Burger hit a fly to the warning track in left. Charlie Culberson caught the ball, then threw out automatic runner Luis Robert trying to tag up and take third.