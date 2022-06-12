Rafael Devers’ late home run lifts Red Sox over Mariners 2-0

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, spot starter Kutter Crawford and five relievers combined on a one-hitter, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0. Boston closed out a successful West Coast swing by shutting down Seattle’s offense, allowing only Luis Torrens’ single in the fifth inning. The Red Sox finished 8-2 on a 10-game trip. Seattle was hoping Devers wouldn’t even get to the plate in the eighth, but reliever Paul Sewald hit Rob Refsnyder on a 2-2 fastball. Sewald was ahead 0-2 to Devers and threw a fastball well outside the strike zone that Devers drove into Boston’s bullpen.