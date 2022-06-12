Oregon St. beats Auburn 4-3, forces Game 3 at super regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jacob Melton and Travis Bazzana each hit a home run, Cooper Hjerpe struck out six over 5 2/3 innings and Oregon State beat Auburn 4-3 to avoid elimination at the best-of-three Corvallis Super Regional. The teams play again with the winner advancing to the College World Series. Auburn (41-20), which won 7-5 in Game 1, scored 58 runs in its previous four games. The Tigers’ five hits against Oregon State were their fewest since they also had five in a 6-3 loss to Kentucky on May 21. Matthew Gretler led off the fifth inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kyle Dernedde and scored on a throwing error when Justin Boyd dropped a base-hit bunt that gave Oregon State (48-17) a 3-2 lead.