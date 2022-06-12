Newgarden wins at Road America, earns $1 million prize

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Josef Newgarden earned a $1 million bonus that rewards his versatility by winning on Sunday at Road America. The victory was the third of the season for the American, who won the bonus money as the first driver this IndyCar season to win on a road course, street course and an oval. Half the money goes to Team Penske half goes to charities selected by Newgarden. Newgarden redeemed his race at Road America a year ago when his gearbox failed in the closing laps. Marcus Ericsson finished second and the Indianapolis 500 winner reclaimed the series points lead.