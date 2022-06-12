Irish oust No. 1 Vols, will join Ole Miss, OU, Hogs in CWS

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

No. 1 national seed Tennessee is out of the NCAA baseball tournament. Mississippi, the last team selected, punched its ticket to the College World Series. Sunday produced the biggest surprises of a tournament that went mostly according to form in the regional round. Super regionals have made up for that lack of drama. Notre Dame beat Tennessee 7-3 in the deciding game of their super regional. Ole Miss won 5-0 at Southern Mississippi, Oklahoma beat No. 4 Virginia Tech 11-2 and Arkansas eliminated North Carolina 4-3. Texas A&M clinched its CWS bid Saturday.