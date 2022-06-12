Guerrero homers, leads Stripling, Blue Jays over Tigers 6-0

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered, Ross Stripling pitched one-hit ball for six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays went on to beat the Detroit Tigers 6-0. The Blue Jays took two of three from Detroit, giving them 13 victories in 17 games. Toronto has the third-best record in the American League, trailing the East-leading New York Yankees in its division and West-leading Houston. Just two teams in the league, meanwhile, have won fewer games than Detroit this season.