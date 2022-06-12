Carpenter hammers Cubs; 2 HRs, 7 RBIs in Yanks’ 18-4 rout

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Carpenter homered twice and tied his career high with seven RBIs, powering the New York Yankees to complete a weekend sweep of the Chicago Cubs with a 18-4 rout for their 11th win in 12 games. The 36-year-old Carpenter was signed on May 26 after spending the first seven weeks at Texas’ Triple-A Round Rock. Carpenter became the second player since 1900 to hit six home runs in his first 10 games for a team after Colorado’s Trevor Story in 2016. Chicago’s six-game losing streak is its longest this year, dropping the Cubs a season-worst 13 games under .500 at 23-36.