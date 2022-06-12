Boateng lifts Revolution to 2-1 victory over Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Emmanuel Boateng scored a goal in the 87th minute to send the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City. Boateng notched his second goal of the season for the Revolution (5-5-4). New England grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute when Gustavo Bou found the net for a second time this season. Johnny Russell scored the equalizer for Sporting KC (3-9-4) in the 52nd minute with his team-high fifth goal.