Avalanche, Lightning set for anticipated Stanley Cup clash

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning face the best in the West Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final beginning Wednesday in Denver. Tampa Bay is the first team since Wayne Gretzky’s Edmonton Oilers from 1983-85 to make the final in three consecutive years. The Lightning are looking to be the NHL’s first three-peat champions since the New York Islanders won the Cup four times in a row from 1980-83. Colorado’s core led by Nathan MacKinnon used depth and speed to break through to the final for the first time after several disappointing playoff performances. The Avalanche are going for the franchise’s first championship since 2001.