Thongchai, Jimenez share Champions lead in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Thongchai Jaidee shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the second-round lead with Miguel Angel Jimenez in the PGA Tour Champions’ American Family Insurance Championship. Thongchai birdied Nos. 14-16 and closed the bogey-free round at University Ridge with two pars. The 52-year-old Thai player is winless on the 50-and-over tour. He has 19 international victories. He tied for 10th last week in Iowa in the Principal Charity Classic to get into the field. Jimenez shot a 68 to match Thongchai at 10-under 134, rebounding from a bogey on 15 with birdies on 16 and 17. Jimenez tied for second last year behind hometown favorite Jerry Kelly.