Tenerife draws 0-0 at Girona in Spain promotion playoff

MADRID (AP) — Tenerife has held Girona to a 0-0 draw on the road in the first game of their promotion playoff to join Spain’s first division. The second leg will be played on Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands next weekend. Almería and Valladolid have already earned automatic promotion as the top two finishers of the second division. The third spot is decided in a four-team playoff. Tenerife finished the regular season in fifth place and Girona in sixth. Girona eliminated Eibar in the first round of the playoffs, while Tenerife ousted local rival Las Palmas.