Stuttgart player arrested in Ibiza after woman reported rape

MADRID (AP) — Bundesliga club Stuttgart says midfielder Atakan Karazor has been arrested in Ibiza after an 18-year-old woman reported to police that she was raped by two German men on the Spanish island. The team does not specify what Karazor was arrested for but that he denied the allegations. Spanish police did not publicly identify the men and would only confirm that two 25-year-old Germans were arrested on an accusation of rape. Karazor is 25 years old and of German nationality. Police say that the Spanish woman was allegedly raped in a home in the town of Sant Josep on Ibiza.