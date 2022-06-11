Patrick Reed is latest defection from PGA to Saudi series

By ROB HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — Patrick Reed is the latest former Masters champion to sign up to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series in defiance of the PGA Tour. The 19th defection from the PGA Tour was announced during the final round of the inaugural LIV event at Centurion Golf Club outside London, where Charl Schwartzel of South Africa was on course for a victory that would earn him $4.75 million. The lucrative rewards for joining the series funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund have not been enough to entice any players ranked in the world’s top 10. Reed is ranked 36th.