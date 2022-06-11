Garrett, Marlins extend win streak to 5, beat Astros 5-1

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Miami Marlins got a solid start from rookie Braxton Garrett and Jon Berti drove in two runs to help them extend their winning streak to five games with a 5-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Garrett yielded six hits and an unearned run with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings for the win in his second start this season. The Marlins scored three runs in the second inning with the help of a costly error by rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña. Jose Altuve drove in the lone Houston run with a two-out double in the fifth.